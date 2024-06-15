UGC Announces Fee Refund Policy for Academic Session 2024-25

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has announced a comprehensive fee refund policy for the academic session 2024-25. As per a letter issued by UGC, it is mandatory for all Higher Education Institutions in India to follow this policy.

The UGC received many representations and complaints from students and parents on the non-refund of fees by the Higher Education institutions (HEls) on cancellation or withdrawal of admissions, Prof. Manish R Joshi, Secretary, UGC said in the letter.

The students should be allowed a full refund of fees within a specified period to enable them to opt for a course of their choice, letter read.

"The Commission has considered the matter in its 580th meeting held on 15 May 2024, and after considering the relevant factors, the fee refund policy for the academic session 2024-25 was decided."

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines, prospectus, notification and schedule, a full refund of fees shall be made by the HEls on account of all cancellations of admissions or migrations of students up to 30 September 2024 and with a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000, as a processing fee, up to 31 October 2024," letter mentioned.

It will apply to all higher education institutions, whether established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act, and every institution recognized by the UGC under clause (0 of Section 2 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and to all institutions deemed to be a University declared as such under Section 3 therein and to all higher education institutions affiliated to a University.

These guidelines would also be applicable to organizations, consortiums, committees, associations, constituted for the purpose of conducting counselling or processing admissions and collecting fees on behalf of participating HEIs and will be responsible for refund fees, it added.

"For any admission schedule extending, commencing beyond or after 3'l October 2024, the provisions contained in the UGC Notification issued in October 2018 on Refund of Fees and Non-Retention of Original Certificates shall apply," it added.