Ugandan Woman Living Illegally In India For Last Six Years Caught In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: A woman foreign national from Uganda, illegally living in India for the last six years, was caught in a joint operation by officials of Ajmer CID Zone and Foreigners Registration Office on Tuesday.
As per sources, the woman, identified as Nuslah Bakiddowo Nalubega, had come to India on a business visa in 2019 and continued to live in the country even after her visa expired the same year in April.
Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena, informed that on July 11, they received a tip-off about a foreign national staying without valid documents at Hotel Aara, near Savitri College Square in Ajmer. She was staying with her Ugandan partner Henry Van Vicker.
"The team received tip-off about a foreign woman who was staying with her Ugandan partner in Hotel Aara near Savitri College Square, without valid documents. The CID zone team swung into action and reached the hotel and verified the documents of the concerned woman and her partner," Meena said.
During verification, it was found that Nuslah had entered India through Mumbai airport in 2019 on a business visa, which expired on April 4, 2019. Despite this, she did not renew the visa, nor did she bother to return to her country, the senior official said.
On July 10, Nuslah and her partner Henry came to Ajmer on a visit and checked into the hotel here. While her partner's documents were valid, Nuslah was found to be in violation of visa regulations. Consequently, she was served a 'Leave India' notice.
"The foreign woman has violated visa rules. A notice has been issued against her and the process of deportation has also been initiated," ASP Meena added.
The senior official further warned that in the future, strict action will be taken if any foreign national is found violating visa rules. "Those overstaying illegally beyond the visa period will not only face deportation but will also be blacklisted from re-entering India," he said.
