Ugandan Woman Living Illegally In India For Last Six Years Caught In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: A woman foreign national from Uganda, illegally living in India for the last six years, was caught in a joint operation by officials of Ajmer CID Zone and Foreigners Registration Office on Tuesday.

As per sources, the woman, identified as Nuslah Bakiddowo Nalubega, had come to India on a business visa in 2019 and continued to live in the country even after her visa expired the same year in April.

Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena, informed that on July 11, they received a tip-off about a foreign national staying without valid documents at Hotel Aara, near Savitri College Square in Ajmer. She was staying with her Ugandan partner Henry Van Vicker.

"The team received tip-off about a foreign woman who was staying with her Ugandan partner in Hotel Aara near Savitri College Square, without valid documents. The CID zone team swung into action and reached the hotel and verified the documents of the concerned woman and her partner," Meena said.

During verification, it was found that Nuslah had entered India through Mumbai airport in 2019 on a business visa, which expired on April 4, 2019. Despite this, she did not renew the visa, nor did she bother to return to her country, the senior official said.