ETV Bharat / bharat

Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Hospital for Routine Check-Up

After thoroughly examining him, the doctors at Mumbai's RN Hospital advised an angioplasty to detect any blockage in his arteries.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

A file photo of Uddhav Thackeray
A file photo of Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Thackeray was thoroughly examined by the doctors from 8 am for diagnosing any issue with the blood vessels. Later an angioplasty was performed on him to detect any blockage in the arteries. He was slated to get admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.

No official confirmation has arrived till the time the article was published. As Maharashtra is gearing up for the assembly elections, the political parties are having a tough time in preparatory activities. The Shiv Sena supremo is also leaving no stone unturned in attending several political rallies across the state. He addressed a public fair two days ago. He also played a key role in the formation of the Kal Mahavikas Aghadi Journalist Council.

Also Read:

  1. Toll Exemption For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet
  2. Baba Siddique Murder | Current Maharashtra Govt Has Support Of Underworld Run From Gujarat: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Thackeray was thoroughly examined by the doctors from 8 am for diagnosing any issue with the blood vessels. Later an angioplasty was performed on him to detect any blockage in the arteries. He was slated to get admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.

No official confirmation has arrived till the time the article was published. As Maharashtra is gearing up for the assembly elections, the political parties are having a tough time in preparatory activities. The Shiv Sena supremo is also leaving no stone unturned in attending several political rallies across the state. He addressed a public fair two days ago. He also played a key role in the formation of the Kal Mahavikas Aghadi Journalist Council.

Also Read:

  1. Toll Exemption For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet
  2. Baba Siddique Murder | Current Maharashtra Govt Has Support Of Underworld Run From Gujarat: Sanjay Raut

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSSHIV SENA UBTMAHARASHTRA POLITICSUDDHAV THACKERAY IN HOSPITAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.