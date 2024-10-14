Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Hospital for Routine Check-Up

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Thackeray was thoroughly examined by the doctors from 8 am for diagnosing any issue with the blood vessels. Later an angioplasty was performed on him to detect any blockage in the arteries. He was slated to get admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.

No official confirmation has arrived till the time the article was published. As Maharashtra is gearing up for the assembly elections, the political parties are having a tough time in preparatory activities. The Shiv Sena supremo is also leaving no stone unturned in attending several political rallies across the state. He addressed a public fair two days ago. He also played a key role in the formation of the Kal Mahavikas Aghadi Journalist Council.