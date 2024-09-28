ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Named Deputy Chief Minister; Oath on Sunday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former DMK chief late M Karunanidhi. According to an official statement from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."

"Further, the Chief Minister has recommended to induct V. SenthiI Balaji, Dr. Govi. Chezhiaan, R. Rajendran and S.M. Nasar in the Council of ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendations. The Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Ministers designate will be held on 29.9.2024, Sunday, at 3.30 P.M. in Raj Bhavan, Chennai," the statement said.

"The Governor has also approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister to drop T. Nano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk & Dairy Development, Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and K. Ramachandran, Minister for Tourism, from the Council of Ministers," the statement said.

It also said that the Governor has approved the recommendation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for a change of portfolios and subject allocations of six ministers.

Recently, the Supreme Court granted bail to V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.