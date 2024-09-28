Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Named Deputy Chief Minister; Oath on Sunday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.
Udhayanidhi Stalin is the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former DMK chief late M Karunanidhi. According to an official statement from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."
"Further, the Chief Minister has recommended to induct V. SenthiI Balaji, Dr. Govi. Chezhiaan, R. Rajendran and S.M. Nasar in the Council of ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendations. The Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Ministers designate will be held on 29.9.2024, Sunday, at 3.30 P.M. in Raj Bhavan, Chennai," the statement said.
"The Governor has also approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister to drop T. Nano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk & Dairy Development, Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and K. Ramachandran, Minister for Tourism, from the Council of Ministers," the statement said.
It also said that the Governor has approved the recommendation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for a change of portfolios and subject allocations of six ministers.
Recently, the Supreme Court granted bail to V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.
This is not the first time that a father-son duo will hold top posts in the same governments in India.
Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal: Sukhbir Singh Badal was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab on January 21, 2009. He was sworn in as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister for the second time in August 2009, becoming second in command to his father and CM Parkash Singh Badal.
M. Karunanidhi and MK Stalin: On 29 May 2009, MK Stalin was nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by then Governor Surjit Singh Barnala. He was first Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. At that time, MK Stalin's father, M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of the state.
Nara Chandrababu Naidu And Nara Lokesh: The father and son duo of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh were part of the same Cabinet. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister while his son was the Minister of Information and Technology from 2014-2019. Nara Lokesh also held the portfolios of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in Cabinet headed by his father and TDP chief between 2017 and 2019.
K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao: In Telangana, BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao were part of same government for two terms starting from 2014 when the then TRS formed government in the state for the first time and in 2019 when they were re-elected. K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was the Chief Minister and his son KT Rama Rao served as a minister, handling various portfolios from 2014-2023.
Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray: In Maharashtra also, a father and son duo were a part of the same Cabinet. On 28 November 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the government in the state. Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister and held portfolios like tourism, protocol and environment.