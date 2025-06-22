Uttarakhand: Man Lured With Fake Gold Investments And Then Robbed, 3 Including Ayurvedic Doctor Arrested

Nanakmatta/Rudrapur: The Nanakmatta police of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, has busted a big interstate gang and arrested three accused for allegedly looting crores of rupees.

The arrested accused include a BAMS doctor and a contract worker of the forest department, who used to carry out the robbery by posing as fake policemen during the incident. The accused have been produced in the court and sent to jail.

Police have also recovered Rs 35,000 from the accused. According to the police, on June 19, the victim Amit Rastogi, a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, gave a complaint in Kotwali Moradabad, which was transferred to Udham Singh Nagar. In the complaint, the victim Amit said that he has a rented computer hardware shop in the supermarket of Moradabad and the family of Ramesh Chandra Singh alias Munna Sardar was living on rent in his house in Kothiwal Nagar for the last three years.

Munna Sardar and his associates told Amit that about 7 pots of gold had been found at a place near Nanakmatta. They claimed that they got this gold checked by a goldsmith and it was pure. They lured Rastogi with huge profits if he invested in this gold because the price of gold was constantly increasing. Munna Sardar was the tenant of the victim Amit and he also had a shop in Moradabad named Gurunanak Jewelers. Therefore, the victim believed Munna Sardar and arranged the money.

Trapped the victim: In February, Amit and his companions reached Nanakmatta. There they met a Sardarji, who introduced himself as Raju Sardar. Raju Sardar took them to his house in Kaithuliya village and said that he would bring a pot of gold. At the same time, it became dark and suddenly some people, two of whom were wearing police uniforms, entered the courtyard of that house. They tried to snatch the bag full of money from Amit Rastogi's hand. When Amit resisted, they threatened to kill him. Amit told the police that there were 2 lakh rupees in the bag, which the robbers snatched and ran away.

How the case came to light: Amit and his companions got very scared and they ran away after the fake policemen looted his money. Later, Amit recalled the story of a similar incident that circulated on social media, and it related to the Sitarganj area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar. The police had caught many accused and the complainant also got his money back. Then, he filed the police complaint.

Seeing the seriousness of the case, the SSP formed a team. During the investigation, the team got information that the accused had come to the house of a goldsmith named Raju Rastogi in the Bidaura Majhola area to make a new plan, which involved cheating by showing fake gold as real. Taking immediate action on this information, the team surrounded and arrested the three accused. The three accused were interrogated thoroughly, following which, they revealed their names as Harjinder alias Raju, resident of village Kaithuliya, police station Nanakmatta, Sarvesh Agarwal, resident of Buddha Bazaar, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh and Karnail Singh, resident of village Haraiya, police station Nanakmatta.

Gang of 10 to 12 members: Accused Harjinder Singh said that they worked as an organized gang with 10-12 members. A few months ago, some members of his gang also carried out a robbery of Rs 70 lakh in the Thana Sitarganj area. He revealed that he learned this art of cheating from the Kota area of ​​​​Rajasthan. Their modus operandi is that they show a pot of fake gold to their victims and get it checked by their fellow goldsmith Raju Rastogi, who would pass it as 'genuine'. When the victim is convinced, they call him to their house or the house of their acquaintance along with money. There, some members in their gang would be present wearing police or forest department uniforms and some women would also help them. All of them together rob the money from the victim.

A doctor and a forest worker: During police interrogation, accused Sarvesh Agarwal said that he is a BAMS doctor. Another accused Karnail Singh is a contract worker in the forest department. Wearing the uniform of the forest department, he used to carry out the robbery by introducing himself as a policeman.

Nanakmatta police station SO Umesh Kumar said that the three accused who carried out the robbery have been arrested. Many more names have come to light. The matter is being investigated. The arrested accused have been presented in court and sent to jail. The suspicious nature of the victim's tenant Munna Sardar is being investigated.