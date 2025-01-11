ETV Bharat / bharat

Uddhav Thackeray's Decision To Contest Solo In Maharashtra Local Bodies Polls Raises Opposition Unity Question

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray with his son Aaditya Thackeray during a press conference on the construction of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. ( PTI )

Nagpur: Amid a blame game over the Maha Vikas Aghadi's rout in the state assembly elections, key constituent Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday announced to contest local bodies polls solo, a move raising question mark over the opposition bloc's unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo.

Two days back, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party announced its support for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, in a snub to the Congress.

Reacting to Raut's announcement, a Congress leader said the party's central leadership will take a call on whether Congress will contest solo or otherwise in local body polls, the schedule of which is yet to be declared.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said the Sena (UBT)'s decision will impact the poll prospects of all three constituents of the MVA coalition.

Raut said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances- comprising Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)- were meant for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he told reporters.

Raut further said Uddhav Thackeray gave the party indications that it should go alone.

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 230 of the state’s 288 seats in the recently held assembly polls, shrinking MVA's tally to 46 seats, with Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) each contributing 20, 16 and 10 seats, respectively.

Raut blamed Congress for the lack of coordination in MVA.

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the assembly polls, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

He further claimed that the INDIA bloc didn't hold a single meeting after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.