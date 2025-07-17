ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis Day After CM Jokingly Asks Him To 'Come Over'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) supremo Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, a day after Fadnavis had offered Thackeray to join the government in a joking way.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed several issues for about 20 minutes during the meeting. Thackeray, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, met Fadnavis in the chamber of the Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde. During the meeting, Uddhav's on and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

Uddhav is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council while Fadnavis is an MLA, who was elected from Nagpur South-West constituency in the Nagpur district.

On Wednesday, speaking at the farewell function of the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Ambadas Danve, the Chief Minister, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, told Uddhav Thackeray that the BJP was not likely to join him in the opposition, but he can come over to the ruling side.