When Our Government Comes, Shivaji Maharaj Temple Will Be Built In Every district: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that a temple for Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be built in every district of Maharashtra after his party comes to power in the state.

Thackeray, who was addressing his party's annual Dasara rally at Shivaji Park here, also hit out at the ruling Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Khadse and the RSS.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) is a tiger, no matter how many generations of Delhiites come, we will bury them. They have decided to destroy me and Shiv Sena (UBT). If it was not for the support of the people, I would not have been able to stand," Uddhav Thackeray said, hitting out at the BJP.

He also claimed that BJP's "Hindutva is a rusty". "Is it right or wrong to fight with BJP? The thoughts of Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde were not the ones preached by (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.