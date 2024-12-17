ETV Bharat / bharat

Uddhav Meets CM Fadnavis, Speaker Narwekar In Nagpur

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. Aaditya later told reporters that he and his father extended good wishes to Fadnavis and Narwekar.

"We talked about taking a step towards showing political maturity and working together in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," the former minister said. Aaditya said no discussion was held on the post of the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during their meeting with Fadnavis in the latter's chamber. The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

The 15th legislative assembly is without LoP since none of the three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi could win 10 per cent of seats in the November 20 polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10.