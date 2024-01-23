Uddhav Invokes Vali from Ramayana to Target Shinde, CM Reacts

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday invoked King Vali from the epic Ramayana to launch a veiled attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde whom he accused of stealing the party. Addressing a party convention in Nashik city, Thackeray appealed to Shivsainiks to take a vow to "politically assassinate" the traitors.

"One will have to understand why Lord Ram killed Vanar king Vali. We will also have to kill today's Vali (politically), who has decamped with our Shiv Sena. Make a resolve to kill this Vali (politically), who has escaped with our Shiv Sena," Thackeray said.

Targeting the BJP, Uddhav said, "Lord Ram is not the property of a single party. If you think so, we will have to make 'BJP-mukt Shri Ram," Launching an oblique attack on Shinde whose rebellion caused a vertical split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, Thackeray said he inherited the party from his father (Late Bal Thackeray).

Reacting to Thackeray’s comment, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde said, “Everyone knows who burnt Ravana's Lanka. Ravana lost his kingdom due to his arrogance. Also, his (Uddhav Thackeray) rule was lost due to arrogance. People's interests should be known and worked. One should keep his ego aside and work.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised Uddhav Thackeray saying 'Jo Ram ka nahi, O Kiska nahi'. Shinde also said that he has no moral right to talk about Lord Ram. (With Agency Inputs)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More