Uddhav And Raj Reunion: 'We Have Come Together To Stay Together': Shiv Sena (UBT) chief

Mumbai: In a pivotal moment in Maharashtra politics, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage on Saturday for the first time in 20 years at the joint 'victory rally' to mark the withdrawal of the Government Resolutions (Grs) on the three-language policy.

The rally is being held at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, where leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are holding a joint rally as the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language. The venue falls in the assembly constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "After a lot of years, Raj and I are sharing the stage together. More than our speeches, it is important that people see us together." "We have come together to stay together," said Uddhav, hinting at an alliance with the MNS.

"When I was the Chief Minister (of Maharashtra), I imposed Marathi, and I am proud of it. Divide and rule is their (BJP) policy," added Uddhav.

"We will win Maharashtra not only in the municipal corporations (polls). (Late) Shiv Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) has said that power comes and goes. In the last Maharashtra Assembly polls, they used the slogans 'Baatange Te Katenge'. They divided people. They did the same in Gujarat and Haryana. They did the same in Maharashtra. Marathi people fought amongst themselves and we are being ruled by people from Delhi," added Uddhav.

Earlier, visuals showed Raj and Uddhav arriving on stage with the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief walking up to his cousin as both hugged each other. The two then waved to the audience amid loud cheers.

Maharashtra Government rolled back decision on three-language formula due to strong unity shown by Marathi people: Raj Thackeray. Decision on three-language formula was a precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray at a rally with Uddhav.

The joint victory rally comes days after the Devendra Fadnavis led Mahayuti government revoked the April 16 Government Resolution, which had made Hindi a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1st to 5th in English and Marathi Medium schools. Following backlash, the BJP led government had amended the GR on June 17 making Hindi optional. But that hardly pacified protests, forcing the Fadnavis led cabinet to withdraw the GR entirely.

On the joint rally of Uddhav Thackeray faction (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that after many years, the "golden time has arrived".

"Today both Thackerays, who are well-established brands, are coming together, not because of politics, but for the sake of Maharashtra's honour... An honour that the BJP wants to suppress and crush. BJP wants to stay in Maharashtra but says 'Jai Gujarat,' but it will not happen. Maharashtra will always be first, then other states will come," he said.