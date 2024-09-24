Udayanidhi Likely To Be Dy CM, Stalin Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle

Chennai: In recent developments in connection with the Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle, senior Minister and DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan faced questions about the induction of Udayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister during a press conference in Vellore on September 21. Murugan, visibly frustrated, declined to answer, stating, "I know you will pose this query," before leaving the conference.

However, Chief Minister MK Stalin has now confirmed that changes are likely to happen, responding to questions about a Cabinet reshuffle during a press meet in Kolathur. He assured that there would no disappointment, suggesting that Udayanidhi's appointment is likely. This statement has fuelled speculations and excitement among DMK members, with many predicting Udayanidhi's rise to the Deputy Chief Minister's position.

Minister Raja Kannappan has gone so far as to mention specific dates for Udayanidhi's expected promotion. In contrast, Durai Murugan’s reluctance to discuss the matter hints at internal party dynamics, with speculation that he might be interested in the Deputy Chief Minister role himself.

Previously, Durai Murugan had stated that such decisions should be made collectively, but he has remained tight-lipped amid growing support for Udayanidhi's promotion. Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his recent trip to the US, had indicated that while the demand for a Deputy Chief Minister was strong, it wasn't yet ripe.

After MK Stalin returning to Tamil Nadu after completing his trip to America, Minister Thamo Anbarasan said that within 10 days Minister Udayanidhi Stalin will take charge as the Deputy Chief Minister. Similarly, Minister of Higher Education Ponmudi spoke at a programme held in Villupuram a few days ago that Minister Udayanidhi Stalin will soon take over as the Deputy Chief Minister.

After the Cabinet led by Chief Minister MK Stalin took oath in 2021, the cabinet expansion held on December 14, 2022, Chepakkam Tiruvallikeni Legislative Assembly Member and DMK Youth Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin assumed the post of Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Since the DMK government took charge, there have been three cabinet changes so far.

