Udayanidhi Likely To Be Dy CM, Stalin Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Senior DMK Minister Durai Murugan recently evaded queries about Udayanidhi Stalin's elevation to the Deputy Chief Minister's post when scribes sought his opinion on next Cabinet expansion. In contrast, Chief Minister MK Stalin hinted that a Cabinet reshuffle is in the offing and likely promotion of Udayanidhi.

In recent developments in connection with the Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle, senior Minister and DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan faced questions about the induction of Udayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister during a press conference in Vellore on September 21.
(From left) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin and senior Minister and DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan. (ETV Bharat)

