Udaipur Hosts Grand Wedding Of Poet Kumar Vishwas's Daughter at Leela Palace

Udaipur: Udaipur, the City of Lakes, in Rajasthan, is set to witness another grand wedding. Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas's elder daughter, Agrata Sharma, will tie the knot with her fiancé, businessman Pavitra Khandelwal, on Sunday night. The lavish ceremony will take place at the five-star Leela Palace, situated on the banks of the historic Pichola Lake.

According to media reports, many distinguished guests from across the country will attend this wedding. The wedding rituals will be completed on Sunday evening, with Agrata and Pavitra taking the traditional seven rounds. Earlier on Saturday, pre-wedding festivities, including Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies, were held, followed by a grand dinner party. Renowned singer Sonu Nigam enthralled the guests with a spectacular performance during the celebrations.

The wedding festivities feature an exquisite blend of art and music. On this special occasion, Bollywood singer Kailash Kher will also deliver a live performance. On Saturday night, Sonu Nigam mesmerised the audience at the grand dinner party with his soulful songs. The bride and groom, Agrata and Pavitra, won hearts as they danced together, making the evening even more special.

Reports suggest that around 200-250 guests, including prominent personalities, will grace this extravagant wedding. As the first celebrity wedding of the year in Udaipur, it has captured the city's attention, adding to its charm and grandeur.