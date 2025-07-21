'Udaipur Files' Faces SC Roadblock: Release Stayed, Centre Suggests Six Cuts

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has suggested six cuts in the movie 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, representing the filmmakers, contended before the bench that the Centre was exercising its revisionary jurisdiction.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that, in his opinion, taking any action beyond what has been recommended by the competent authority would infringe Article 19. “I have gone through the order,” Mehta said. The bench then asked him to place the order on record. Advocate Bhatia submitted that the six cuts in the film scenes have already been complied with.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing the accused Mohd Javed, contended before the bench that the interim stay should continue till the apex court decides the issue. Javed moved the apex court seeking a stay on the movie's release.

The bench told the filmmakers' counsel that film producers would have to comply with the directions of cutting the scenes, unless they wished to challenge the order. After hearing submissions, the apex court decided to continue the stay till further orders and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 24.

Last week, the apex court had asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the Centre-appointed panel to hear objections against the movie. The bench was hearing two petitions: One writ petition filed by one of the accused in the murder case and the second, filed by the makers of the movie challenging the Delhi High Court order putting on hold the release of the film.

The bench directed the panel to accord a hearing to the accused in the murder case. The High Court on July 10 had stayed the release till the Centre decides on pleas seeking a permanent ban over the film's potential to "promote disharmony" in society.

The petitions, including one filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president and Darul Uloom Deoband principal Maulana Arshad Madani before the High Court, claim that a trailer of the movie released on June 26 was replete with dialogues and instances that had led to communal disharmony in 2022, and carries every potential to stoke the same sentiments again.

