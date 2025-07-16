ETV Bharat / bharat

Udaipur Files Can’t Release Right Now, SC Asks Filmmakers To Await Centre's Decision

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of urgency expressed by makers of the Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre's panel to take its decision on petitions in connection with the controversial movie "immediately, without loss of time". The panel is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. The film was scheduled to be released on July 11.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench told the filmmakers that the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder case can’t be compensated for the loss of reputation if the film is released but the filmmakers can be in monetary terms. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia represented the filmmakers before the court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, who is the petitioner in the Delhi High Court. The petitioner was allowed by the high court to file revision before the Centre.

During the hearing, the counsel for filmmakers contended that Delhi High Court was not correct in putting the release of the film on hold, as it violated the makers' right to freedom of speech and expression. The bench orally observed that Article 21 (fundamental right to life) will precede Article 19 (fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression). Justice Kant observed that in the movie business, it's known that the more suspense around the movie, the better it is.

The bench asked the filmmakers to wait for the decision of the panel constituted by the Centre and adjourned the hearing on the matter to next Monday.

The bench said the competent authority has taken cognisance of the revision petition over the release of the film pending before it and “will be heard at 2:30 pm today”.

The filmmakers’ counsel informed the bench that the producer and director of the film, as well as the son of late Kanhaiya Lal, were receiving death threats. After which, the bench allowed them to make a representation to the police of the area. The police were directed to assess the threat perception and do the needful to prevent them from any harm.