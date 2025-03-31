UCC To Protect Muslim Women From Evil Practices Like Halala, Shiddat: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Bareilly: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will ensure that Muslim sisters don't fall prey to evil practices like Halala and Shiddat, and women won't have to face any discrimination in inheritance and property rights.

He was speaking in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly at a programme, Samman and Abhinandan Samaroh, to felicitate him for successfully implementing UCC in Uttarakhand.

"UCC is not against any religion or sect. It aims to establish harmony and equality by eradicating the evil practices of society. The beliefs of any religion have not been abolished in the code," he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Dhami said, "Many people tried to spread confusion about the provisions of live-in in UCC. But I want to clarify that my only intention behind live-in is to strengthen the security of our sisters and daughters. It is our misfortune that since independence, the country has been ruled by such a party, which did not show the courage to implement UCC due to vote bank politics. Whereas UCC is already implemented in many countries."

On January 27, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state in Independent India to implement the UCC, which promotes equal laws for every citizen across all religions and standardises personal laws on marriage, divorce and property.

On the occasion, Dhami launched a portal designed for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. He was the first to register his marriage on the UCC portal.

The UCC's provision for mandatory registration of live-in relationships has been much criticised for its potential to infringe upon people's right to privacy. However, Dhami had justified it by saying mandatory registration of live-in couples would help prevent brutal incidents like the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab.