UCC Cannot Become Political Instrument To Keep Country In Permanent Polarisation: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said a uniform civil code as envisaged in Article 44 of the Constitution can only come about after widespread discussion with the objective of building a genuine consensus and cannot become a political instrument designed to keep the country in a state of "permanent polarisation".

The opposition party's assertion comes days after the BJP government in Uttarakhand implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and the Gujarat government formed a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the UCC in the state as well as prepare a draft bill for the same.

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Uttarakhand UCC is a poorly drafted piece of legislation that is highly intrusive.

"It is not an instrument of legal reform in the slightest as there is nothing that addresses the actual concerns expressed with regard to family law over the last decade. It has been forcibly imposed as an integral part of the BJP's divisive agenda," Ramesh said in a statement.

Noting that the Gujarat government has announced the formation of a panel to formulate a uniform civil code to be introduced in the state, Ramesh said this comes after the Uttarakhand government recently enforced a uniform civil code in that state that, however, exempts scheduled tribes.

The 21st Law Commission appointed by the Modi Government had submitted its 182-page 'Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law' on August 31, 2018, he said.

"Para 1.15 of that consultation paper states the following: 'While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of all differences.