Complaint Filed Against Shiv Sena (UBT MP) Arvind Sawant Over 'Sexist' Remark Towards Shiv Sena Candidate Shaina NC

Mumbai: A complaint was filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant at the Nagpada police station here for allegedly making a derogatory remark directed at Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

"Imported is not accepted here, imported maal (goods) is not accepted here. Original maal is accepted here, our maal is original," Sawant said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

UBT MP Arvind Sawant made a 'sexist' remark towards Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC (ANI)

Arvind Sawant represents the South Mumbai seat in the Lok Sabha.

This incident adds another layer of tension between rival factions in the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shaina NC is a notable candidate and daughter of the late Nana Chudasama, a distinguished businessman and former sheriff of Mumbai. She expressed her discontent regarding Sawant’s remarks in a statement.

"Why this itemisation and objectification of a woman? (Congress leader) Amin Patel next to him is smiling away. Why is he outraging the modesty of a woman? This reveals Arvind Sawant's and his party's mindset. Does he view every woman in Mumbadevi as 'maal'? He shows no respect for women, using such terms to describe a capable woman in politics," she told reporters.

Sawant’s remark has led to further strain between the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction and the Shiv Sena, with both sides already engaged in heated exchanges throughout the campaign. The Maharashtra Assembly elections have been marked by personal attacks and controversies, intensifying the political atmosphere as parties vie for control in a highly competitive race.

The police have registered the complaint and are investigating the incident to assess the legal standing of the comments attributed to Sawant.

Former BJP leader Shaina NC made a surprising appearance on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, nominated for Mumbai's Mumbadevi seat on a BJP ticket. However, shortly after her nomination, Shaina NC, 51, formally shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23, adding further anticipation to her candidacy and the state’s electoral race.