UAS Bangalore Turns 60; 59th Convocation To Felicitate Over 1,200 Graduates

Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bangalore, will host its 59th Convocation on Thursday at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre in the GKVK Campus. This year's ceremony also marks the 60th year of the university's foundation.

Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event, and Agriculture Minister and pro-chancellor N Chaluvarayaswamy will be the guest of honour. IFFCO managing director Dr US Awasthi will deliver the welcome address.

A total of 1,271 students will be awarded degrees, including 871 undergraduates, 311 postgraduates and 89 doctoral candidates. Among them, 63 students will be awarded gold medals for academic excellence, with a total of 150 medals and certificates to be presented during the ceremony.

Out of the 150 honours, 126 are gold medals, of which 50 are from the university and 76 are from donors, while 24 are donor-sponsored gold medal certificates. Girls continue to outperform boys, with 49 of them securing a total of 104 medals and 19 certificates. Fourteen boys will receive 22 medals and five certificates.