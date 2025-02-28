ETV Bharat / bharat

'UAPA Added To Nullify Court's Order', SC Criticizes Chhattisgarh Police Over Arrest, Grants Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticized the Chhattisgarh police for booking a man under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), days after it gave him interim protection from arrest in a murder case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said the police added the UAPA charge with an intent to defeat its January 2, interim bail order and granted bail to the petitioner. “This hasty action has been taken by the police against the appellant to ensure that he is taken into custody and the interim order dated January 2 is nullified”, observed the bench.

The state government counsel argued that the accused had jumped bail previously. The counsel stressed that there was sufficient material to show that he was involved in “Naxal” activities.

Allowing the appeal filed by the petitioner, the bench said: “Considering the fact that it is so apparent that appellant was arrested only to defeat January 2 order, appellant is entitled to bail in said case…..The appellant shall be enlarged on bail”.

The bench termed the additional charge of UAPA as “gross impropriety”, and minced no words in criticizing the conduct of the police official. The bench warned the police officer of contempt for an overreach of the court order.