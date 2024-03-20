UAPA Case against Newsclick: Court Grants Further 10 Days to Delhi Police to Complete Investigation

By ANI

Published : 3 hours ago

Court Grants Further 10 Days to Delhi Police to Complete Investigation over UAPA Case against Newsclick.

Patiala House Court Additional Sessions Judge, Hardeep Kaur, granted Delhi Police a further 10 days to file a chargesheet in the case and extended the judicial custody of the accused persons, who were allegedly involved in receiving huge money for pro-China propaganda.

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Wednesday granted 10 days more time to Delhi Police to complete the investigation against Prabir Purkayastha, founder and Editor-in-Chief and Amit Chakravarty, HR Head of News Portal, in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Hardeep Kaur, granted Delhi Police a further 10 days to file a chargesheet in the case and also extended the judicial custody of the accused persons. Earlier, the court extended the investigation period twice at the request of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police, through Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, earlier submitted that it has taken prompt steps to conduct the probe and a large number of data has been retrieved, which is being checked. There are nearly 4 lakh emails and more than 100 digital documents and one of the accused is residing outside India.

We are in the process of appreciating the evidence and summarising them, added Delhi Police. "In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA. Both accused are presently in judicial custody.

Recently, the court allowed Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case. The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC. Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver's testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Amit Chakravarty has also moved a bail plea in the Delhi High Court after being approved in the case. The Delhi High Court has yet to pass on his bail application. The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

