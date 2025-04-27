ETV Bharat / bharat

UAE President Dials PM Modi, Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The President of the UAE and PM Modi both agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations over the phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE on February 13, 2025. .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE on February 13, 2025. . (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 9:39 AM IST

1 Min Read

Abu Dhabi/New Delhi: President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and "strongly condemned" the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing full solidarity and support with India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X said the two leaders agreed that terrorism must be rejected in all its forms and manifestations.

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, has drawn widespread condemnation from countries and world leaders around the globe. "President HH @MohamedBinZayed of UAE called PM @narendramodi and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India," Jaiswal posted.

He further stated that Prime Minister Modi appreciated the President’s sentiments and words of sympathy. "Both leaders agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. PM conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their supporters to justice," Jaiswal said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

