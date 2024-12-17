Tyre Issue: Bahrain-Bound Air India Express Flight Returns To Kochi, Makes Precautionary Landing

Kochi: A suspected tyre issue forced an Air India Express flight bound for Bahrain to make a precautionary landing on Tuesday, a source at the airport here said.

The aircraft with about 100 passengers that took off from Cochin International Airport was "called back" shortly after departure following reports of a suspected issue with its tyre. The Air India Express flight IX 471, which took off at 10.45 am, landed safely at the airport at 12.35 pm.

The full emergency that had been declared at the airport to ensure the safe landing of the aircraft was later withdrawn, an airport spokesperson said. The tyre issue was detected soon after take-off, the source said. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was instructed to return to Cochin Airport to ensure passenger safety.