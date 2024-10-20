Solapur Family Poisons Youths To Death For Disbelief In Guru

Sakti: In a shocking incident, family members allegedly poisoned two youths to death for their disbelief in a godman worshipped by the family in Baradwar of Tanduldih in Solapur district of Maharashtra. Initially, the family kept the police in the dark and when they dug deeper, it was revealed that the youths were offered some substance-laced food due to which they fell unconscious.

The deceased, Vicky Sidar and Vikram Sidar, had no faith in the family guru and were often engaged in arguments with other members of the family. This infuriated the family who believed that the duo was in possession of some evil force. On the fateful day, the duo were forcibly fed some ashes to drive the ominous force out. The ashes choked their throats, leading to breathlessness and subsequent death. After collecting the samples from the spot, the forensic team concluded it to be a death due to asphyxiation.

During the preliminary investigation, the family members, apprehending imminent arrest, kept misleading the police by woveing fabricated stories of death. The women members of the family started lamenting the death in front of the whole village and claimed to bring the duo back to life. The overreaction raised the suspicion of the police who grilled the whole family and finally cracked the case.

The arrested family members started the same drama in the courtroom and tried to scare the police.

The police suspect that the ash that was forcibly fed to the youths could contain some poisonous substance and they were awaiting the viscera report of the deceased to identify the substance. The police also appealed to the people not to subscribe to any superstitious narrative. The situation in the village is still grim as the villagers are yet to cope with the tragedy.