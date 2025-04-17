ETV Bharat / bharat

Two-Year-old Rajasthan Girl Mauled By Stray Dog, Left With Grievous Facial Injuries

Alwar: A child was left seriously injured after a stray dog mauled her while she was playing outside her home in Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Nangla Samvadhi village of the district. The two-year-old female child was attacked by the dog when she was playing outside. She was rescued by the passersby but by the time they rushed to save her, the stray dog had left her with serious facial injuries. The girl's father Raj Kumar hurried her to the hospital where doctors had to carry out an extensive surgical procedure and stitch up her face. Meanwhile, outraged by the incident, the locals beat the stray dog to death.

Dr B M Sharma of Alwar District Hospital said that the girl had serious injuries to her jaw, cheeks and lips.