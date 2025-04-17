ETV Bharat / bharat

Two-Year-old Rajasthan Girl Mauled By Stray Dog, Left With Grievous Facial Injuries

The girl's father Raj Kumar hurried her to the hospital where doctors had to carry out an extensive surgical procedure and stitch up her face.

Two Year old Rajasthan Girl Mauled By Stray Dog Left With Grievous Facial Injuries
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

Alwar: A child was left seriously injured after a stray dog mauled her while she was playing outside her home in Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Nangla Samvadhi village of the district. The two-year-old female child was attacked by the dog when she was playing outside. She was rescued by the passersby but by the time they rushed to save her, the stray dog had left her with serious facial injuries. The girl's father Raj Kumar hurried her to the hospital where doctors had to carry out an extensive surgical procedure and stitch up her face. Meanwhile, outraged by the incident, the locals beat the stray dog to death.

Dr B M Sharma of Alwar District Hospital said that the girl had serious injuries to her jaw, cheeks and lips.

Rajasthan has witnessed a gradual increase in the number of dog bite cases over the years. Official data shows that Rajasthan recorded 1,40,543 cases in 2024, a massive jump from 88,029 dog bite cases it had logged in 2022.

Last month, an 18-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in the same district. The CCTV footage from the area showed a pack of dogs dragging the girl while she screamed in shock and fear. Luckily, the residents heard her screams and rushed to her help.

