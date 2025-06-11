ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Workers Killed In Explosion At TN Firecracker Factory

Firefighters from Tiruchuzhi, Kariyapatti and Aruppukottai rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped in the rubble. The injured were taken to Virudhunagar Government Hospital.

Firefighters and locals during the rescue operation.
Firefighters and locals during the rescue operation. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

Virudhunagar: Two workers died and three were seriously injured in an explosion at the Vadakarai firecracker factory near Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Rajachandrasekhar, a resident of Jaihindpuram in Madurai, runs a firecracker factory under the name Yuvaraj in Vadakarai village near Kariyapatti. More than 150 people from Kariyapatti, Karisalkulam and surrounding areas work there. The factory is operating under a Nagpur license to manufacture fancy firecrackers.

Six people, Soundammal from Kalkurichi, Murugan from Dandiyanendal, Pechiammal, Karuppiah and Mariyammal from Ganesan Achankulam, were busy making firecrackers when the explosion occurred, leaving Karuppiah and Soundammal dead.

Firefighters from Tiruchuzhi, Kariyapatti and Aruppukottai areas rushed to the spot and started rescuing those trapped in the rubble. Ganesan, Pechiammal, Murugan and Mariyammal, who were seriously injured in the accident, were sent to Virudhunagar Government Hospital.

A team of police and revenue department officials, led by Aruppukottai ASP Mathivanan, investigated the spot. Two people, Veera Sekaran and Kani Murugan, the foreman of the cracker factory, have been arrested in connection with the explosion. Police are searching for the factory owner, Raja Chandrasekhar, who is on the run.

"I am deeply saddened and pained to hear the news of the deaths of Soundammal and Karuppiah in the firecracker factory accident. I have ordered special treatment for the four people seriously injured in the accident who are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Hospital," Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died and have ordered to provide them with Rs 4 lakh each, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," he added.

