Two Indian Navy Women Officers Set To Sail Around The World

New Delhi: Two Indian Navy women officers -- Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K -- are set to embark on an extraordinary sailing expedition circumnavigating the globe.

The duo have been preparing themselves for the 'Sagar Parikrama' expedition for the last three years, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Sunday. It also unveiled a logo on this account. The octagonal shape at the centre of the logo depicts the Indian Navy, while the sun signifies a celestial body and the compass, guiding the sailors through the challenging seas.

The two officers will undertake the expedition on board the Indian naval sailing vessel (INSV) Tarini. As part of the six-member crew, they had participated in the trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year.

Thereafter, they undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode. Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius, again in dual-handed mode early this year, the Navy said.

A gruelling voyage

"Sagar Parikrama would be a gruelling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and have thousands of miles of experience under their belt," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said the two are also being trained under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator, and Golden Globe Race hero, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd), KC, NM. The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas, he said.