'4 Days With First Wife, 3 Days With Second One': Bigamy Dispute Settled In Bihar's Purnia

Purnia: Many curious cases keep coming up in Bihar, taking people by surprise. In a latest case, a settlement made in the Police Family Counseling Center of the Purnia district has garnered widespread attention among the people. In this case, the husband's time will be shared between two wives at the rate of four days for the first wife and three days for the second wife.

The dispute started after the first wife, Purnima, met Purnia district SP Kartikeya Sharma and complained against her husband, Shankar Sah, a resident of Rupauli police station area of ​​Purnia. Poonam, a resident of Mirganj police station area of ​​Purnia, married Shankar in the year 2000. The first wife complained that without her knowledge, her husband married Usha Devi for the second time.

SP refers to counselling centre: The first wife said in her application before the SP that her husband has stopped giving maintenance to her. After listening to her grievance, the SP referred the case to Purnia's Police Family Counselling Centre. "First wife submitted a complaint. The matter has been referred to the Police Family Counseling Center." - Kartikeya Sharma, SP, Purnia.

The Police Family Counseling Center listened to the first wife and then the husband was called to the center. Dilip Kumar Deepak, a member of the Police Family Counseling Center, said that the woman was from Mirganj and the man was from Rupauli. Both of them got married a long time ago and they also have a 22-year-old son. The second son is 18 years old.

"Both the sons are studying in college. After alleged harassment, the husband married another woman. He married another woman seven years ago. The matter reached the Purnia SP. He sent the matter to our centre for resolution. The members of the centre counselled the two and reunited them." - Dilip Kumar Deepak said.

'Husband's time shared': Dilip Kumar Deepak told that the husband, Shankar, agreed to give 4000 rupees per month for the education of the children. Also, the husband himself said that to avoid further dispute, he will give four days a week to the first wife and three days to the younger wife. The counselling centre approved Shankar's statement and he was made to give a bond, Deepak said.

"We said what could be better than this. We will impose your decision on you. It is written in the bond that you have to stay with the elder wife for four days and with the younger one for three days. Also, you have to give Rs. 4000 per month to the children. The matter has been resolved." - Dilip Kumar Deepak said. Both the wives agreed to this decision and after signing the bond, they happily went back to their respective homes.