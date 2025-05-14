ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Turkish Military Operatives Killed During Operation Sindoor: Sources

New Delhi: Two Turkish military operatives were killed during Operation Sindoor launched by Indian Armed Forces, sources said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that Turkey not only helped Pakistan in its war against India with over 350 drones, but also with operators. “Turkish advisors helped Pakistani Army officials coordinate drone attacks in India after Operation Sindoor,” sources said.

The defence sources have pointed out that Pakistan used Bayraktar TB2 and YIHA drones against India. “The drones are believed to be used for target identification and possibly for kamikaze attacks, especially to threaten advanced Indian positions or supply convoys,” sources said.

Over the years, Pakistan has developed a close military-to-military relationship with Turkey. Defence experts believe that the nexus between Pakistan and Turkey has grown at an alarming rate in recent years, adding that the Turkish government has not only supplied critical military equipment but also conducted training for the Pakistani military.