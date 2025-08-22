Two Trains, Six-Lane Bridge And More: PM Modi Says Rs 13K Crore Worth Projects To Give Strength To Bihar's Industries

Gayaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar, aimed at boosting connectivity, infrastructure, railways and urban development sector.

During his visit today, the Prime Minister also virtually flagged off two trains - the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma - aimed at enhancing railway connectivity, ease passenger travel and promote religious tourism in the region.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister addressed the public rally and said, "Today from the sacred land of Gaya, projects worth crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid in a single day. These include major initiatives related to energy, health and urban development. These projects will give strength to Bihar’s industries, provide jobs to people of the state, and improve the health infrastructure further."

Taking a dig at the opposition, PM said RJD and its allies consider people of Bihar as their vote bank only. "No major project was completed in Bihar during RJD and Congress rule. They never think about people's betterment, and are always busy filling their own pockets," the PM said, adding that the NDA government is committed to boosting all sectors including strengthening railway infrastructure in Bihar.

Today, the Prime Minister will also hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and PMAY-Urban, furthering the government’s commitment to affordable housing for all.

Giving a big boost to state infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the much-awaited Aunta–Simaria six-lane bridge over the Ganga River in Begusarai district. The Rs 1870 crore project includes an 8.15 KM stretch on National Highway-31 and a 1.86 KM long six-lane bridge constructed parallel to the old Rajendra Setu.

The bridge is expected to improve connectivity between Mokama (in Patna district) and Begusarai, cutting down detours for heavy vehicles by over 100 KM.