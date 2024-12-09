Two Trainee Pilots Killed, Two Hurt In Pune Road Crash

Pune: Two trainee pilots died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when the four-wheeler they were travelling in met with an accident on the Baramati-Bhigwan route near Lamjewadi in Indapur taluka here in the wee hours on Monday. The victims were associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati.

The four trainee pilots were on their way to Bhigwan from Baramati. The deceased have been identified as Takshu Sharma (21) and Aditya Kanse (29) while Krishna Mangal Singh (21) and female pilot Cheshta Bishnoi (21) sustained injuries. Among them, one hails from Maharashtra, one from Bihar and another from Rajasthan.

The impact of the collision was so severe that trainee pilots -- Sharma and Kanase -- were killed on the spot, and two other occupants of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries.

"They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner. The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," Baramati DSP Sudarshan Rathod said.

Krishna Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and Cheshta Bishnoi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to onlookers, the driver of the fateful vehicle, a Tata Harrier, lost control which led to the fatalities. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed and the Bhigwan Police are investigating the matter.