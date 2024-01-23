Loading...

Two Students Suspended over Cringey Urine Soft Drink Prank at TN National Law University

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Two Students Suspended over Urine-Laced Soft Drink Incident in TN National Law University

The urine soft drink prank led to the suspension of two students at the Tamil Nadu National Law University in Trichy with the authorities sending out a clear signal on maintaining respectful educational environment on the campus. The incident surfaced belatedly after the victim complained on January 10.

Trichy : In a shocking incident at the Tamil Nadu National Law University here, two final-year BA LLB students have been suspended after allegedly tricking a classmate into consuming a soft drink mixed with urine. The incident came to light belatedly after the victim filed a complaint with the university authorities on January 10.

The university promptly formed an inquiry committee, led by an assistant professor to investigate the matter. Following a thorough inquiry, the committee confirmed the occurrence of ragging and recommended both departmental and legal actions against the responsible students. Registrar Balakrishnan lodged a formal complaint with the Ramji Nagar police against the accused students, leading to the registration of a case. The police is now actively investigating the incident.

In response to the findings and recommendations of the committee, a 9-member anti-ragging committee meeting was convened yesterday, led by the Vice-Chancellor. As a consequence, the two students involved in the ragging incident have been suspended from taking the tenth term examination in the current academic year (2023-2024). Instead, they have been advised to resume their studies in the next academic year (2024-2025).

The university's swift and decisive action is aimed at underscoring its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful educational environment. Incidents of ragging not only violate the principles of a conducive learning atmosphere but also necessitate strict measures to prevent and address such behavior in educational institutions. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting a culture of inclusivity, respect, and zero tolerance for harmful practices within academic communities.

