Two Students Of Bijapur Pota Cabin Facility Missing, Complaint Filed

Bijapur: A complaint was lodged in Jangla Police Station for two missing children of Pota Cabin in Matwada here. The Pota Cabin facility under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was launched to educate the tribal children of Bastar.

However, the residential education facility didn't have a smooth run as there were reports of food poisoning. First, a female student fell ill at a Pota Cabin in Dhanora and two dozen children fell ill after consuming food later.

Similar negligence was noticed in the Pota Cabins of Naimed and Bhtwada.

The instructor of Matwada Pota Cabin from where the children went missing said they have received the information and parents are also worried given the frequent negligence by the centre.

The family of the children say the administrative apathy on this is most surprising. Two children died in a week in Naimed and Bhatwada cabins but the administration is still in slumber.

"We have received information about the two children missing from Matwada's ashram. A report has been filed and the children are being searched. Both the children have been missing since December 10. The superintendent of the ashram has informed the family members about this. A report has also been filed in Jangla police station on December 12," Dharamchand Thakur, ASI of Jangla Police Station, said.

Meanwhile, anger is building among parents due to the persistent negligence in study centres. They want a quick fix of the issue and an improvement in the system that runs them. With the police yet to get any lead on the missing children, their families are hoping against hope.