Automated Weapons, Hidden By Maoists, Seized From Jharkhand Forest

Chaibasa: Two self-loading rifles (SLRs), suspected to have been kept hidden by Maoists, were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The recovery was made based on a tip-off that some Maoists hidden those weapons in a forest after they escaped following a gunfight with the security forces in May, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The seizure was made from the forest area between Ladurudih and Surugada villages under the Karaikela police station area in a joint operation by the CRPF's 157 Battalion, Special Assault Team and district armed police, he said.

The search operation was still underway, he added.