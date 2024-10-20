ETV Bharat / bharat

Automated Weapons, Hidden By Maoists, Seized From Jharkhand Forest

The recovery was made based on a tip-off that some Maoists hidden those weapons in a forest after they escaped following a gunfight with forces.

Representative Image
Representative Image (ANI)

Chaibasa: Two self-loading rifles (SLRs), suspected to have been kept hidden by Maoists, were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The recovery was made based on a tip-off that some Maoists hidden those weapons in a forest after they escaped following a gunfight with the security forces in May, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The seizure was made from the forest area between Ladurudih and Surugada villages under the Karaikela police station area in a joint operation by the CRPF's 157 Battalion, Special Assault Team and district armed police, he said.

The search operation was still underway, he added.

It's worth noting here that two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed and two policemen sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast orchestrated by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday. The explosion occurred near Mohandi village in the Abujhmarh area while security forces were returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation.

The personnel of ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard of Police were involved in the operation launched from Orchha, Irakbhatti and Mohandi areas. The injured were shifted to a hospital, a police officer said.

“Two ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries while the condition of the injured policemen was stated to be out of danger,” he said. Those killed were identified as Amar Panwar (36) of Satara in Maharashtra and K Rajesh (36) of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that the duo belonged to the 53rd battalion of ITBP.

TAGGED:

WEST SINGHBHUM DISTRICTARMS RECOVERYITPBJHARKHAND GOVTMAOIST WEAPONS SEIZED

