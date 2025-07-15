ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Sikshadoots Abducted, Killed By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Madde (32), posted at Kondapadagu Primary School; and Suresh Meta (28), who was posted at Tekmeta Primary School.

The deceased Shikshadoots.
The deceased Shikshadoots. (ETV Bharat)
July 15, 2025

Bijapur: Two Shikshadoots (messengers of education) were brutally killed by the Naxalites after kidnapping them in the Farsegarh police station area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Madde (32), a resident of Pilur, who was posted at Kondapadagu Primary School; and Suresh Meta (28), who was posted at Tekmeta Primary School. Vinod had two children, while Suresh was a bachelor. Their bodies were dumped in the forests.

According to villagers, unknown Naxalites forcibly abducted the duo from their homes and killed them following an interrogation. However, fear prevented the villagers from making a formal complaint to the police.

"Information has been received by the police about the murder of two Shikshadoots by the Naxalites. Police are investigating the matter," Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur Superintendent of Police, said.

The deceased duo were engaged in educational campaigning to reopen closed schools in the Naxal-affected areas under the Shikshadoor Yojana. Home Minister Vijay Sharma had attended the district-level school admission festival some time back, during which he showered plaudits on them for educating children in difficult conditions. They were paid Rs 10,000-12,000 as a monthly honorarium by the government. Presently, about 350 Shikshadoots are working in Bijapur.

