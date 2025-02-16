Two Separate Accidents Leave 5 Mahakumbh Devotees Dead In Fatehpur, Aligarh

Fatehpur/Aligarh: At least five people died in two separate accidents in Fatehpur and Aligarh, police officials said on Sunday.
In the Fatehpur incident, a speeding SUV hit a car parked on the roadside at the Bahalpur turn on the Kanpur-Prayagraj highway, claiming two lives while nine others were left with injuries, officials added.
The incident took place at around 8 am on Sunday when the car of the devotees who had left for Mahakumbh from Rajasthan's Karauli city was parked on the side of the highway, they said.
The SUV going towards Prayagraj hit the car from behind, overturning it in the field, and then it hit an electric pole. In the accident, car rider Krishna Kant Soni (45) and his sister-in-law Radha Soni (58) died on the spot, police confirmed.
Soon after receiving the news, the police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. Both bodies were sent for postmortem, and they have started an investigation into the matter.
Thariyaon police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Rai said that the injured were sent to the hospital after immediate relief work, and the traffic system has been restored.
Other passengers Suman Devi, Girraj Soni, and Anna Soni, along with driver Hari Singh Meena, were injured, police said. Balchandra Jakhar, Naresh Jakhar, Geeta Devi, Jyoti Jakhar, and Kamata Jakhar, residents of Ajmer, who were riding in the SUV, were also injured, they added.
In the Aligarh incident, a bus hit a car, leaving three people dead and two others seriously injured who were returning from Mahakumbh and were residents of Jammu, the local police officials said. The incident occurred on Sunday near the Tappal interchange on the Yamuna Expressway.
The collision was so strong that the car was blown to pieces, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Padam (67), Yuddhveer (50), and Savita (65), who all are from Jammu, police confirmed. The injured have been identified as BR Sharma (71) and Ritu Gupta (48); both residents of Jammu, they added.
