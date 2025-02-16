ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Separate Accidents Leave 5 Mahakumbh Devotees Dead In Fatehpur, Aligarh

Fatehpur/Aligarh: At least five people died in two separate accidents in Fatehpur and Aligarh, police officials said on Sunday.

In the Fatehpur incident, a speeding SUV hit a car parked on the roadside at the Bahalpur turn on the Kanpur-Prayagraj highway, claiming two lives while nine others were left with injuries, officials added.

The incident took place at around 8 am on Sunday when the car of the devotees who had left for Mahakumbh from Rajasthan's Karauli city was parked on the side of the highway, they said.

The SUV going towards Prayagraj hit the car from behind, overturning it in the field, and then it hit an electric pole. In the accident, car rider Krishna Kant Soni (45) and his sister-in-law Radha Soni (58) died on the spot, police confirmed.

Soon after receiving the news, the police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. Both bodies were sent for postmortem, and they have started an investigation into the matter.