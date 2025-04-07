Two Senior Railway Officials Among Three Arrested By CBI In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three persons including a Senior DEE and a SEE of Northern Railway of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in New Delhi in a case related to bribery, the federal probe agency said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Saket Chand Srivastava (Senior DDE), Tapendra Singh Gurjar (SSE, Electrical-G Branch) both posted at DRM office New Delhi, and Gautam Chawala of a private firm, were arrested immediately after they were found involved in alleged bribery of Rs 7 lakh. The arrests were made following allegations that the accused railway officers demanded and accepted the bribe for showing favours to the Delhi-based private company of private railway vendor and his family, a CBI spokesperson said.

CBI has also recovered Rs 63.85 lakh in cash, gold bars and ornaments valued at Rs 3.46 crore during searches, the spokesperson informed.

According to CBI officials, a case was registered by CBI against seven accused including a Senior DEE and two SSEs of DRM Office, Director of a Ghaziabad-based private company, concerned Ghazaibad-based private company, a private Railway vendor of Delhi based company, Delhi based private company and others. It was alleged that the accused were indulging in corrupt and illegal activities in awarding work orders and clearing bills of various private entities in lieu of illegal gratifications.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of accused public servant at nine locations which led to recovery of Rs 63.85 lakh cash, gold ornaments valued at Rs 96.26 lakh, documents relating to properties, mobile phones, laptops/hard discs and statements showing payment of bribes by private persons to public servants.

Operation of a locker held by the wife of accused senior DEE further resulted in recovery of more jewellery items and gold bars worth over Rs 2.5 crore. Further probe is underway, the CBI officials added.