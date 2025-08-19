ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Seats For Women, 1 For SC/ST On Boards Of Multi-State Cooperative Societies: Amit Shah To Gandhi's Query On Reservation

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told Parliament that two seats have been reserved for women and one for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes on boards of multi-state cooperative societies, in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questions on increasing SC/ST participation in the cooperative sector.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Shah said the government has incorporated similar provisions in model bye-laws for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) distributed to all states. These measures aim to make PACS membership more inclusive by ensuring adequate representation for women and SC/ST communities.

Gandhi had sought details on government initiatives to increase SC and ST participation in forming cooperative societies. He also asked whether the government had granted exemptions to mandatory allocation under the SC/ST Sub-Plan for major schemes implemented by the Cooperation Ministry, particularly financial assistance for setting up ethanol plants.

Shah outlined that the ministry is implementing multiple schemes, including computerisation of PACS, grant-in-aid to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for strengthening cooperative sugar mills, and IT interventions for cooperatives.