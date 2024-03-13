Two policemen including SSP injured in freak mishap in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC and another police official sustained injuries after a tear gas shell suddenly busted in the police line here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place when Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kumaon Yogendra Rawat had gone to the police line for an inspection.

"The DIG was being given a demo of tear gas shells by police personnel. During this, suddenly the shell of the barrel of the gun bursted, following which the SSP and another police official, RI Manish Sharma, who were standing in the vicinity, sustained injuries," sources added.

It is understood that the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. "Both officers have suffered serious injuries on their hands," sources added.

Sources further said that the Udham Singh Nagar police have launched a probe into the matter. "The condition of both the police officers is stated to be out of danger," they added.

It is also leant that the DIG and other senior police officials of Uttarakhand Police spoke to the injured policemen and enquired about their condition. The SSP is the senior-most police official in a district. There are 17 police stations in the Udham Singh Nagar district.