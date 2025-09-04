ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Police Personnel Killed, One Injured In Gunfight With Naxals In Jharkhand's Palamu

Two police personnel were killed and one was critically injured in an encounter with the banned Naxalite group TSPC, said Palamu SP Reeshma Rameshan.

Two Police Personnel Killed, One Injured In Fierce Encounter With Naxals In Jharkhand's Palamu
File photo of CRPF's CoBRA unit during an anti-Naxal operation (Representational Image/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST

Palamu: Two police personnel were killed and another sustained serious injuries during a fierce encounter with members of the banned Naxal outfit Third Conference Presentation Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday. The injured security personnel is currently undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Those who lost their lives include Santan Kumar Mehta of Sowa Barewa in Haidernagar police station area and Sunil Ram of Parata village who happened to be the bodyguard of Palamu ASP (Operations). The injured jawan has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Lalgarh under Rehala police station.

Following the incident, Palamu SP Reeshma Rameshan confirmed that two police personnel have died and said police were conducting a search operation against TSPC's wanted commander Shashikant Ganjhu.

"Around 12:30 AM, two police personnel were killed and one was critically injured in an encounter with the banned Naxalite group. Search operation is ongoing," SP Rameshan said.

According to police, combing operation was launched in Kedal village under Manatu police station area, where Ganjhu's house is located. During the search, TSPC Naxalites suddenly opened fire on the security forces during which three policemen were shot. All three were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared two dead while one is under treatment.

Police officials said the encounter took place barely 100 meters from the house of commander Shashikant Ganjhu, who is considered one of most feared leaders of TSPC, a splinter group of CPI (Maoist). This is where he is said to run operations in Palamu and Chatra districts from, police said.

Senior officials including DIG Naushad Alam and SP Rameshan are present at the spot. The Jharkhand government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Ganjhu.

