Two Of A Family Killed After Car Smashes Tree In Fatehpur; Three Grievously Injured

Fatehpur (Sikar): Two women died and four others sustained injuries on Monday when the car they were travelling in smashed a tree near a refuelling station in Kachwa village under the Nechwa Police Station in Fatehpur. The injured passengers were taken to Jaipur for treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of S K Hospital in Sikar where autopsies have been conducted on them.

Nechwa station officer Ramkishan Yadav said the accident occurred near the petrol pump in Kachwa village. The Suzuki-manufactured Alto, heading towards Salasar lost control and collided with a tree while trying to save a dog. Delhi residents Neelima Devi (35) and Mehak Devi (28) died on the spot while Prince, Madhu, Mayank and Daksh sustained serious injuries. Another co-passenger, Saurabh, suffered minor scratches. All of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur where the condition of the trio is stated to be serious.

Yadav said the postmortem of the bodies was done in the presence of family members who received the mortal remains subsequently. The passengers of the same family were going to Salasar Balaji from Delhi after visiting the Khatushyamji temple in Sikar. During the journey, their car collided with a tree while trying to give way to a dog near the Kachhwa bus stand.