Two Non-Local Labourers Attacked In Kashmir's Budgam District

Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were attacked by unidentified militants in Budgam district of the Kashmir valley. This is the third attack on non-local labourers in the Valley in the last 30 days.
Official sources said that militants attacked two non-local labourers in the Mazhama area of the Budgam district. Both the labourers suffered bullet injuries in the legs and arms.
Officials said that the labourers were working on a construction project and attacked in the evening time as the militants took advantage of the darkness. After the attack, the labourers were rushed to a nearby health facility, and are out of danger.
A senior police officer said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on two persons belonging to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Usman Malik (20) and Muhammad Sufyan (25). They were working on the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' project.
Officials said that police, Army and paramilitary forces have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.
This is the third attack on non-local labourers. The first attack took place in Melhora village of Shopian where a labourer was killed. The second major attack was carried out on Z-Morh tunnel workers in the Ganderbal district, in which six workers and a local doctor, working with Apcon construction company, were killed.
The attacks came after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired security review meetings and directed the security forces to nab the attackers and prevent such attacks. Officials said that security forces have heightened the vigil in the places where mega construction projects are being built and where non-local labourers are working.