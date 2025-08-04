ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Nigerian Nationals Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Delhi, Probe Underway

Two Nigerian nationals were found dead inside a room on first floor of a building in Chanakya Place under Dabri police limits.

New Delhi: Mystery shrouds the death of two Nigerian nationals whose bodies were recovered under mysterious circumstances in Uttam Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday night.

According to a senior police official, the deceased identified as Joseph and Chibtern were found dead inside a room on the first floor of a building located behind a clothes showroom in Chanakya Place, under Dabri police station limits. The premises was rented by a man identified as Henry.

Receiving information about discovery of the bodies, a team of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime Squad also joined for a detailed investigation.

"They (the duo) were residing in Burari area and had arrived at Chanakya Place a day before. The house where the bodies were found was rented by one Henry and is located behind a clothes showroom," the official said.

"Prima facie, there are no external injury marks on the bodies, and no foul play is suspected," the official told PTI. However, police have not ruled out any possibility and are investigating the case from all angles.

The bodies have been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem. As per latest reports, police have sealed the room and further investigation is underway.

