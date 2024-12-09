ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Nepali Security Guards Murdered On Bengaluru's Yelahanka, Suspects Detained

Two Nepali security guards Vikram and Suri were murdered Sunday night at a factory near Yelahanka Newtown, Karnataka, where they had recently begun working.

Two Nepali security guards, Vikram (21) and Suri (33), were brutally murdered on Sunday night near Yelahanka Newtown, Karnataka.
The factory premises where the two Nepali security guards murdered at Yalahanka in Bengaluru on Sunday (ETV Bharat)
Yelahanka: Two Nepali security guards, Vikram (21) and Suri (33), were brutally murdered on Sunday night near Yelahanka Newtown, Karnataka. The incident occurred at a factory close to Bayalu Basaveshwara Temple, where the victims had recently started working.

According to the police, the two guards were on duty at the empty factory when they hosted a party with friends starting at 7 pm. It is believed that a fight broke out during the party, possibly leading to the suspects attacking the victims with iron rods before fleeing the scene.

Local residents alerted authorities, and the Yelahanka Newtown police arrived to inspect the scene. An FIR has been registered at the Yelahanka Newtown Police Station. The CCTV footage revealed images of individuals fleeing the area, which led to the detention of three suspects, who are currently being questioned by the police.

