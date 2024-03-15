Two Naxalites killed in encounter with Chhattisgarh police in Bijapur area

Bijapur : Chhattisgarh police have given a big blow to red terror in Bastar. Naxalites tried to ambush a team of soldiers while searching in Bedre police station area of ​​Bijapur. The alert soldiers gave a befitting reply and killed two Naxalites on the spot.

According to Bijapur SP, the encounter between the police and Naxalites took place in Bedre police station area. The cops have arrested hardcore Naxalites who were planning bomb blasts in Gangalur, Bijapur.

A huge quantity of weapons were also found at the place. When the team of police conducted an intensive search operation in the area, they saw that a Naxalite camp was set up there. The police demolished the camp built by Naxalites. Arms and ammunition have also been found from the camp. The soldiers have launched an intensive search operation to arrest the Naxalites in the area.

Two Naxalites arrested from Gangalur: During the search in Gangalur police station area, the soldiers arrested two Naxalites. The captured Naxalites were involved in IED blasts. Both the arrested are members of Maoist militia and were active in Gangalur area for years. According to the police, DRG personnel had gone out on searching like usual. During the search, after seeing both of them suspiciously in the forest, the soldiers caught them and found out that both of them were hardcore Naxalites.