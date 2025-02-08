Two National Parties Get Less Vote Share Than NOTA In Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Voters in Delhi preferred the 'none of the above' option over two national parties, BSP and CPI(M), emerging election results data shows. As votes for the Delhi assembly polls were counted on Saturday, the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed that the NOTA option got 0.57 per cent vote share as compared to 0.55 per cent of the Bahujan Samaj Party and 0.01 per cent of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Both BSP and CPI(M) are recognised national parties. Congress, BJP, AAP and National People's Party are the other recognised national parties. According to the data, CPI and JD(U) managed 0.01 per cent and 0.53 per cent vote share respectively.

The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, with 94,51,997 people casting their votes on February 5. Over 1.55 crore people are on the voter list. Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) has its own symbol -- a ballot paper with a black cross across it.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) added the NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel after a September 2013 Supreme Court order. Before the top court's order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called Form 49-O. But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter. The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the poll panel to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercised the NOTA option while voting.

The BJP returned to power in the national capital by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly as it ousted the AAP, which ruled for over a decade. The AAP managed to win 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank.