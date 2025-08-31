Two More Arrested In Kalkaji Temple Sevadar Murder, Total of Five Held

Delhi: Two more accused were arrested in the murder of Kalka Ji Temple's sevadar on Saturday night. So far, five accused have been arrested. On Saturday, some miscreants killed the temple sevadar of the Kalka Ji Temple on its premises. Soon after the crime, a video went viral.

In the video, the accused were seen beating the sevadar with sticks. By Saturday evening, Delhi Police raided several areas and arrested three people involved in the incident. However, the Delhi Police continued the search for the other accused.

Delhi Police gathered information from the accused and the people around. By late Saturday evening, cops achieved success, and two other accused involved in the incident were also arrested.

Giving details of the incident, South East district DCP Hemant Tiwari said Nitin Pandey, 26, a resident of Govindpuri, was arrested along with his father Anil Kumar, 55. Anil was arrested on charges of sheltering the accused and helping him escape from police custody.

A total of five people have been arrested so far in the case of the brutal murder of the sevadaar of Kalkaji temple. The accused have been identified as Mohan alias Bhura, Kuldeep Bidhuri, Atul Pandey, Nitin Pandey and his father Anil Kumar.

However, the Delhi Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder. The Delhi Police are interrogating the accused persons to know what prompted them to kill the sevadar.