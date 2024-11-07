Kashmir Tigers Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Village Guards

Jammu: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, two persons have been missing since this morning. Police sources have confirmed their disappearance, and security forces have started a joint search operation in the Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district.

Later, police sources said that they received the information that two people had been killed in the forest area. Following this, a search operation was launched. According to sources, Nazir Ahmed, the son of Mohd Khalil, and Kuldeep Kumar, the son of Amar Chand, both residents of the Ohli area, have been missing since morning.

Meanwhile, the banned militant organisation Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility stating they have kidnapped and killed both individuals, identified as Nazir and Kuldeep. The search is still ongoing, but their bodies have not yet been found.

JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the gruesome killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar namely Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, in a forest area. They said that such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment to achieving long-lasting peace in J&K. In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.