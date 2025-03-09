Two Minor Girls From Chhattisgarh Rescued In Bihar's Rohtas

Durg: Two minor girls from Chhattisgarh's Durg, made to work in captivity, were rescued from Rohtas district in Bihar. The father of the duo died, and the mother could not afford to raise them due to her poor financial condition. They were looking for jobs to support their mother and, in the process, became victims of human trafficking.

The Rohtas Police and Child Welfare Committee rescued more than 40 distressed girls, including from Rajnandgaon and Durg, from the district three days ago. Teams from Rajnandgaon and Durg went to Bihar to bring the rescued girls back.

"Many girls have been rescued from the Rohtas district of Bihar. As soon as we got the information about this, the team of Durg Police, along with the state police, went to Rohtas. Legal action is being taken to nab the traffickers. Medical examination of those rescued has been performed. Their statement will be recorded, and they will be brought to Chhattisgarh. A team of three officers from Durg has been dispatched for their repatriation. Four children of Durg were found. Their families have been contacted," additional SP Sukhnandan Rathore said.

"We have not been able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana. The condition of our house is poor. Our girls had gone from Durg to Rohtas in search of employment. We are facing extreme difficulties," a family member of one of the girls said.

Durg Police said the rescued children will be headed over to the families after recording their statements and arrangements for counselling will be made.