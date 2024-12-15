Two Migrant Workers From Bihar Shot Dead In Manipur

Guwahati: Two migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead in Meitei dominated Kakching district of Manipur on Saturday late evening, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road in the evening hours on Saturday. The slain have been identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17)--both hailing from Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district. They have been working in a construction site, police said adding the killers were yet to be identified.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday evening another youth was killed and six others were nabbed during an encounter with the police in Manipur's Thoubal district.

The encounter took place after police engaged in a chase with two cars. Police claimed that the seven youths in the vehicles opened fire at the police commandos prompting them to retaliate. Later one of the youth was found injured while the rest were arrested. Although police shifted the injured to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Laishram Prem, alias Loktak Singh, son of the late L Romen from Thoubal Khunou. Police also claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and electronic devices, including one INSAS rifle (5.56 mm), one Amogh rifle (5.56 mm), one .303 rifle, one SLR rifle, one INSAS folding rifle (5.56 mm), an Amogh rifle magazine with 27 live rounds, four INSAS magazines with 46 live rounds, two SLR magazines with 25 live rounds, one .303 rifle magazine with 37 live rounds, and five mobile phones.